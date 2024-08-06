Home News realme NARZO N61 First Sale Starts Today

realme NARZO N61 First Sale Starts Today

realme NARZO N61's first sale starts today with a discount of INR 500. Features include ArmorShell Protection, 48-month fluency, 32MP camera, and 90Hz display.

By
Aditi Sharma
-
realme NARZO N61 First Sale Starts Today

realme, a popular smartphone brand among Indian youth, launched the first sale of the realme NARZO N61 today at noon. The sale is taking place on realme.com and Amazon.in, with a limited-time discount of INR 500.

The realme NARZO N61 comes in two storage options and two colors: Voyage Blue and Marble Black. The 4GB + 64GB variant is priced at INR 6,999 (after discount), and the 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at INR 7,999 (after discount).

Key Features of realme NARZO N61:

  • Industry-first ArmorShell Protection for durability
  • 48-month fluency guarantee
  • 32MP Super Clear Camera
  • 6.74-inch 90Hz Eye Comfort Display

Additional Details:

  • Processor: Powerful processor with advanced performance tuning technology
  • Operating System: [Information not provided in source material]
  • Battery: [Information not provided in source material]

https://news.google.com/publications/CAAqBwgKMK6hpQwwwJm0BA

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here