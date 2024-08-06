realme NARZO N61 First Sale Starts Today

realme, a popular smartphone brand among Indian youth, launched the first sale of the realme NARZO N61 today at noon. The sale is taking place on realme.com and Amazon.in, with a limited-time discount of INR 500.
The realme NARZO N61 comes in two storage options and two colors: Voyage Blue and Marble Black. The 4GB + 64GB variant is priced at INR 6,999 (after discount), and the 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at INR 7,999 (after discount).
Key Features of realme NARZO N61:
- Industry-first ArmorShell Protection for durability
- 48-month fluency guarantee
- 32MP Super Clear Camera
- 6.74-inch 90Hz Eye Comfort Display
Additional Details:
- Processor: Powerful processor with advanced performance tuning technology
- Operating System: [Information not provided in source material]
- Battery: [Information not provided in source material]