HMD Crest 5G and HMD Crest Max 5G sale starts on Amazon: Special Introductory Prices of ₹12,999 and ₹14,999 on Amazon

HMD launches Crest 5G and Crest Max 5G smartphones in India on Amazon with special introductory prices during the Great Freedom sale.

HMD Global today announced the availability of its first-ever smartphones, the HMD Crest 5G and HMD Crest Max 5G, on Amazon India. Both models are launching with special introductory prices during the Great Freedom sale on Amazon Specials.

The HMD Crest 5G, priced at ₹14,499, will be available for ₹12,999. The HMD Crest Max 5G, normally ₹16,499, will be offered at ₹14,999. Both phones are also available for purchase on HMD.com.

Key Features of the HMD Crest Series:

Camera: The Crest 5G boasts a 50MP front camera and dual 50MP rear cameras, while the Crest Max 5G features a 64MP main rear camera, 5MP ultrawide lens, 2MP macro lens, and a 50MP front camera. Both models offer features like Hands-Free Selfie, tone control, Beautify, slow-motion, AI Super Portrait, Flash Shot, and Tripod Mode

Display: Both phones sport a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display.

Battery: Both models are equipped with a 5000mAh battery supporting 800 charging cycles and 33W fast charging.

Storage and Memory: The Crest 5G comes with 12GB RAM (6GB Fixed + 6GB Virtual) and 128GB storage, while the Crest Max 5G offers 16GB RAM (8GB Fixed + 8GB Virtual) and 256GB storage.

Processor: Both models are powered by the Unisoc T760 5G processor.

Repairability: The Crest series introduces Repairability 1.0, simplifying the replacement of the back panel, battery, display, or charging port.

HMD Global enters the Indian market with these new smartphones, emphasizing camera capabilities and repairability.