HMD Crest Series Launches in India: Affordable, Repairable Phones with 5,000mAh Battery

HMD, the company behind Nokia phones, has introduced its first smartphone lineup in India – the Crest series. This series marks a significant departure for HMD, as it’s not branded under the Nokia name. The Crest series includes two models: the standard HMD Crest and the higher-end HMD Crest Max.

Affordable Pricing & Special Launch Offers

The HMD Crest is priced at Rs 14,499 for the 6GB/128GB model, available in purple, red, and blue. The HMD Crest Max, with 8GB/256GB storage, is priced at Rs 16,499 and comes in green, red, and purple.

As part of the launch promotion, the HMD Crest will be available for Rs 12,999 and the HMD Crest Max for Rs 14,999.

HMD Crest: Powerful Features in a Sleek Design

The HMD Crest boasts a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ OLED display and is powered by the Unisoc T760 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. A robust 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging ensures long-lasting usage. The phone features a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary camera and an AI lens, complemented by a 50MP front camera for selfies. It runs on the latest Android 14 out of the box.

HMD Crest Max: Upgraded Features for Enhanced Performance

The HMD Crest Max shares the same 6.67-inch Full-HD+ OLED display as the standard Crest but comes with an upgraded 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It also features an improved dual rear camera setup, with a 64MP primary camera and a 5MP ultrawide lens, while maintaining the same 50MP front camera. Like its counterpart, the Crest Max runs on Android 14.

Repairable Design and 5,000mAh Battery

Both models in the Crest series emphasize repairability, allowing for easy replacement of components like the screen and battery. This focus on sustainability sets them apart in the market. Furthermore, both phones are equipped with a substantial 5,000mAh battery to provide extended usage on a single charge.