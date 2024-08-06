TECNO Offers Unbeatable Deals on Smartphones during Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale

TECNO is offering amazing deals on smartphones during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale from August 6th to 11th, 2024. Don't miss out on these limited-time offers!

TECNO, a leading smartphone brand, has partnered with Amazon for the Great Freedom Festival Sale from August 6th to 11th, 2024. During this six-day event, customers can take advantage of special deals on a wide range of TECNO smartphones, including the CAMON 30 series, Phantom series, and POP 8.

Featured Deals

PHANTOM V Fold: This foldable smartphone features a 7.8-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED primary display and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset.

PHANTOM V Flip: A stylish smartphone that eliminates the need for a tripod, providing perfect angles and stability for capturing all shots and videos.

POP 8: This budget-friendly smartphone offers 8GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, and a 90Hz screen refresh rate.

POVA 5 Pro: A stylish and powerful smartphone with an arc interface, RGB LED lights, and the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset.

TECNO CAMON 30 5G: This camera-focused smartphone features a 100MP OIS Mode, a 50MP AF Front Camera with Eye-Tracking Autofocus, and is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 7020.

TECNO CAMON 30 Premier 5G: This smartphone is equipped with a triple-camera setup featuring 50MP IMX 890 OIS, 50MP 3X Periscope, and 50MP Ultra-Wide lenses, as well as a 50MP AF front camera with Eye-Tracking Autofocus.

TECNO CAMON 20 Premier: This smartphone has a 50MP RGBW-Pro Camera, a 108MP Ultra-Wide Macro Lens, and a 6.67” 120Hz AMOLED display.

Phantom X2 Pro: This powerful smartphone features the world’s first 4nm Dimensity 9000 processor, a 50MP retractable Portrait lens, 12GB of expandable RAM, and a 6.8” FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Additional Offers

Customers can also take advantage of instant bank discounts and Amazon coupon discounts on select models.

Don’t Miss Out

These deals are available for a limited time only, so don’t miss out on the opportunity to purchase a new TECNO smartphone at a discounted price. Visit Amazon today to learn more.