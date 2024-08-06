Portronics Launches Mopcop: A Budget-Friendly, Portable Vacuum Cleaner for Home and Car

Portronics Mopcop is a budget-friendly, portable vacuum cleaner with powerful suction, multiple nozzles, and a HEPA filter. Available now for INR 1,399.

Portronics, a popular Indian electronics brand, has introduced its first vacuum cleaner, the Mopcop. This compact, cordless vacuum cleaner is designed to be an affordable alternative to traditional cleaning tools.

The Mopcop is powered by an 8000Pa suction motor and comes with various attachments for cleaning different surfaces, including car interiors, carpets, and hard floors. It also features a washable HEPA filter to trap dust and allergens.

Jasmeet Singh, Founder & Director of Portronics, said, “We are excited to enter the home appliance segment with the launch of our first vacuum cleaner. The Mopcop reflects our commitment to providing innovative and affordable solutions for our customers.”

Key Features of the Mopcop:

Powerful 8000Pa suction: Effectively cleans various surfaces.

Multiple nozzles: Versatility for different cleaning tasks.

Washable HEPA filter: Traps dust and allergens.

Built-in LED flashlight: Illuminates dark corners.

Rechargeable battery: Extended cleaning sessions.

Pricing and Availability:

The Portronics Mopcop is available for INR 1,399 on the company’s website and other online and offline retailers, including Amazon.in and Flipkart.com. The product comes with a 12-month warranty.