HMD Launches New Crest Smartphones in India with Self-Repair Feature

HMD, the Finnish smartphone manufacturer known for its Nokia-branded phones, is set to make a splash in the Indian market with the launch of its new Crest smartphone series. The series, comprising the Crest and Crest Max 5G, is scheduled to be unveiled on July 25th, creating a buzz among tech enthusiasts and consumers alike.

HMD has been teasing the launch on social media, confirming that the Crest smartphones will be available for purchase on Amazon.in. The company has also highlighted two key features of the series: a premium glass back design and an innovative easy self-repair functionality, a feature likely to resonate with consumers who value sustainability and longevity in their devices.

While specific details about the smartphones remain under wraps, a recent Geekbench listing has shed some light on the potential specifications of the HMD Crest. The listing suggests that the phone could come with 8GB of RAM, run on the latest Android 14 operating system, and be powered by the Unisoc T760 chipset. This combination of features could position the Crest as a strong contender in the mid-range smartphone segment.

The launch of the Crest series aligns with HMD’s recent focus on repairable smartphone design. The company recently introduced the HMD Skyline, a smartphone designed with user-friendly repair in mind. HMD claims that repairing the Skyline’s screen requires significantly fewer steps compared to its earlier models, showcasing the company’s commitment to making smartphone repair more accessible to consumers.

The HMD Skyline itself boasts impressive specifications, including an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, up to 12GB of RAM, and ample storage options. Its camera system, featuring a 108MP main camera, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 50MP telephoto camera, promises to deliver high-quality photos and videos.

With the launch of the Crest series, HMD is poised to make a significant impact on the Indian smartphone market. The series’ unique combination of features, including its repairable design and rumored specifications, could appeal to a wide range of consumers, solidifying HMD’s position as a key player in the industry. As the launch date approaches, anticipation for the Crest smartphones continues to build, and it will be interesting to see how they are received by the Indian market.