Meta CEO Zuckerberg Teases Upcoming AR Glasses, Branding Uncertain

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, recently confirmed on Threads that the company is set to unveil its next generation of augmented reality (AR) glasses later this year. This announcement, accompanied by a blurry image of a pair of glasses with an unusual design, has fueled speculation about the device’s features and branding.

Next-Gen AR Glasses: Heavier, More Capable

Reports suggest that these glasses will be significantly heavier than their predecessors, weighing in at around 70 grams. This is attributed to the inclusion of more advanced AR capabilities, with the right lens serving as a heads-up display. The unusual design, with bends in the arms, is speculated to be a way to compensate for the additional weight.

Branding Battle: Meta, Google Vie for Ray-Ban

A key question surrounding the new glasses is whether they will carry the Ray-Ban branding, like the previous Meta Ray-Bans. Reports indicate that Meta may be ditching the Ray-Ban logo for this model. Complicating matters further, Google is reportedly also vying for a partnership with EssilorLuxottica, the parent company of Ray-Ban, to integrate its Gemini AI model into future glasses.

EssilorLuxottica: A Coveted Partner in the AR Race

Meta is rumored to be in talks to acquire a 5% stake in EssilorLuxottica, highlighting the importance of this partnership in the race to develop consumer-friendly AR glasses. While the Meta Ray-Bans have proven popular, surpassing the sales of the initial Ray-Ban Stories, the success of future models will depend on striking a balance between functionality and style.

The Challenge of Combining Style and Function

If the upcoming Meta AR glasses resemble the bulky design seen in the leaked image, EssilorLuxottica may face challenges in marketing them to its fashion-conscious customer base. This echoes the challenges faced by Google Glass, which struggled to gain

The race to develop the next generation of AR glasses is heating up, with Meta and Google competing for partnerships and consumer attention. The success of these devices will hinge on their ability to seamlessly integrate advanced technology with a design that appeals to a wide range of users.