OnePlus to Launch Metalverse Pop-up Events in Bengaluru and Hyderabad

OnePlus is hosting "Metalverse" pop-up events in Bengaluru and Hyderabad from July 26-28, 2024, to showcase the new OnePlus Nord 4 smartphone. Get an exclusive first look, hands-on experience, and special offers. Celebrity appearances and exciting activities await!

OnePlus will host “Metalverse” pop-up events in two major Indian cities, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, from July 26-28, 2024. The events are designed to showcase the newly released OnePlus Nord 4 smartphone and provide customers with a unique and engaging experience.

Exclusive Access and Hands-on Experience

The Metalverse events will offer attendees an exclusive first look at the OnePlus Nord 4 smartphone, including the opportunity to purchase the device before its wider release. Guests can expect hands-on experience with the phone, allowing them to explore its features and design in person. Additionally, exclusive OnePlus merchandise will be available for purchase at the pop-up locations.

Celebrity Appearances and Special Offers

To add to the excitement, celebrity appearances are scheduled throughout the events. Kannan Gill, a well-known comedian, will be in Bengaluru on July 26th, while actress Srinidhi Shetty will attend the Bengaluru event on July 27th. In Hyderabad, Telugu cinema star SreeLeela will make an appearance on July 27th. These celebrities will participate in special activities, including assisting in the unboxing of the OnePlus Nord 4 for select customers.

Several special offers will be available during the Metalverse events. Customers who purchase higher-end variants of the OnePlus Nord 4 will receive an instant bank discount of INR 3,000. Additionally, a trade-in program will offer a INR 2,000 exchange bonus for non-functional phones. No-cost EMI options for up to 6 months will also be available. As a bonus, customers will receive a free OnePlus backpack worth INR 4,999, while supplies last.

OnePlus Nord 4 Features and Pricing

The OnePlus Nord 4, starting at Rs 29,999, boasts a premium all-metal unibody design, a powerful Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 processor, and a long-lasting 5,500mAh battery with 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging. It comes in three variants with different storage configurations: 8/128GB, 8/256GB, and 12/256GB. Customers can choose from three stylish colors: Obsidian Midnight, Mercurial Silver, and Oasis Green.

Immersive Experience and Community Engagement

Ishita Grover, Director of Marketing at OnePlus India, expressed enthusiasm about the Metalverse pop-ups, highlighting the company’s dedication to innovation and community engagement. The events aim to create an immersive experience for OnePlus enthusiasts, allowing them to interact with the brand’s latest technology and connect with fellow fans.