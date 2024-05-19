Zhiyun Molus X60 and X60 RGB COB Lights: Compact Powerhouses for Content Creators

By focusing on providing all necessary details without exaggeration, this review aims to inform readers about the practical benefits and features of the Zhiyun Molus X60 series.

Zhiyun’s Molus X60 and X60 RGB COB lights offer a powerful and portable lighting solution for photographers and videographers. Here’s a comprehensive review of these innovative lights.

Zhiyun, a well-known name in the gimbal industry, has expanded its product line to include professional lighting solutions with the Molus X60 and X60 RGB COB lights. These lights are designed to provide high-quality, portable lighting for a variety of creative applications, making them a valuable tool for content creators.

Design and Build

The Molus X60 and X60 RGB are impressively compact, with dimensions slightly larger than a credit card, making them highly portable. The X60 weighs 313 grams, while the X60 RGB is just 6 grams heavier. Despite their small size, both lights feature a robust all-metal build, ensuring durability and effective heat dissipation.

Lighting Performance

Both models deliver a powerful 60W output, with the standard X60 offering bi-color temperature adjustment from 2700K to 6500K and a high CRI rating of ≥95, ensuring excellent color accuracy. The X60 RGB variant adds full RGB spectrum control, providing a versatile range of colors for creative lighting effects.

In terms of illumination, the X60 series is capable of producing up to 2010 lux at 1 meter, making it suitable for both photography and videography. The lights feature a flicker-free operation, which is crucial for video work.

Control and Connectivity

Controlling the Molus X60 lights is straightforward, thanks to the dual-dial system on the light body. One dial adjusts the mode or color temperature, while the other controls the brightness. The lights also come with a small LCD panel that displays the settings clearly.

Zhiyun offers a companion app that connects via Bluetooth, allowing users to control the lights remotely. The app supports individual and group control of multiple lights, streamlining the workflow for complex lighting setups.

Power Options and Battery Life

One of the standout features of the Molus X60 series is its versatility in power options. Users can choose between a detachable 2550mAh battery, a PD/USB-C cable, or a 24V DC cable. This flexibility makes the lights suitable for various shooting scenarios, whether on location or in a studio. The battery grip offers approximately 50 minutes of runtime at full power, which can be extended by lowering the output or using additional power sources.

Cooling System

Given the high output in such a compact design, effective cooling is essential. The Molus X60 lights incorporate Zhiyun’s DynaVort Cooling System, which includes gyroscope-modeled heat sinks and FOC fans. This system ensures the lights remain cool during prolonged use, maintaining consistent performance without overheating.

Applications and Accessories

The portability and power of the Molus X60 lights make them ideal for a wide range of applications, including portrait photography, product photography, vlogging, and video production. They can be mounted on tripods, mini tripods, or stands using the standard 1/4″-20 mount.

Zhiyun provides a range of accessories to enhance the lighting setup, including a mini softbox, reflector, diffuser, and Bowens mount adapter. These accessories expand the creative possibilities, allowing users to modify the light to suit different shooting conditions.

Pricing and Availability

The Molus X60 and X60 RGB are available in several configurations to suit different needs. The standard X60 is priced at $249, while the X60 Combo, which includes additional accessories, is $329. The X60 RGB starts at $199, with the Combo version available for $269. These lights can be purchased online from Zhiyun’s official store and other major retailers.

Zhiyun’s Molus X60 and X60 RGB COB lights are a valuable addition to any content creator’s toolkit. Their compact size, powerful output, and versatile features make them suitable for a variety of creative applications. Whether you’re a photographer, videographer, or vlogger, these lights offer a reliable and portable lighting solution that can enhance the quality of your work.