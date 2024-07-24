HONOR X9b users in India can now upgrade to MagicOS 8.0 with Android 14, featuring AI-powered enhancements, improved performance, and a seamless user experience.

HONOR X9b Users in India Now Experience MagicOS 8.0 with Android 14

HONOR has officially launched the MagicOS 8.0 update for HONOR X9b users in India, following a successful beta test. This world-first Intent-Based UI, driven by HONOR’s MagicLM AI model, promises an unparalleled user experience. This rollout makes India the first market where all HONOR smartphones operate on MagicOS 8.0.

Key Features of MagicOS 8.0

MagicLM: HONOR’s proprietary on-device AI model powers MagicOS 8.0, enhancing natural language understanding across various interactions.

Magic Portal: This feature intelligently interprets messages and directs you to relevant apps, simplifying tasks with a single gesture.

AI Smart Folders & AI Blur: Enhance usability and privacy by providing faster app access and protecting sensitive information in screenshots.

MagicRing: Streamlines multitasking across devices with a simple swipe, supporting up to 8 simultaneous services like network sharing and screen sharing.

Magic Capsule: Simplifies access to essential functions like calls and alarms, ensuring you never miss important notifications.

Magic Lock Screen & Parallel Spaces: Offers a full-screen Always on Display and enhanced security with completely isolated contacts and information.

Smooth Animations: Start/exit animation can interrupt the motion effect in apps for a seamless visual experience.

Personal Assistant: Efficient personal affairs management at your fingertips.

Custom Layout for Camera Mode: Hold icons to move frequently used modes to the shallow functional area.

Ultra Power Saving Mode: Improves battery life significantly.

Enhanced Vilte’s Video Calling Capabilities: Enjoy superior video call quality.

5G Roaming Features: Stay connected wherever you go.

How to Update to MagicOS 8.0