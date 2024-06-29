How Tech Mahindra is Using AI to Improve IT Services

Tech Mahindra’s chairman, Anand Mahindra, has dispelled the notion that the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) will lead to the demise of IT services. In his recent communication to shareholders, he asserts that AI will instead revolutionize the sector, propelling the company into a new phase of innovation and efficiency.

Tech Mahindra’s AI Strategy

As outlined in their annual report and recent press releases, Tech Mahindra is taking significant strides in integrating AI across their operations. The company has launched several AI-driven initiatives, such as the amplifAI 0→∞ suite, which aims to democratize AI technology within various business processes, ensuring responsible and widespread adoption.

AI and Workforce Development

Tech Mahindra recognizes the importance of their workforce in navigating the AI landscape. The company has embarked on extensive training programs, having recently upskilled 8,000 employees in AI technologies. This initiative reflects their commitment to employee development and the creation of new job roles that complement AI systems.

AI in Customer and Business Operations

The company has introduced several AI-powered solutions aimed at enhancing customer experience and operational efficiency. For instance, their Email AmplifAIer, developed in partnership with Google, uses generative AI to improve email communication within contact centers by providing quick, personalized, and effective responses.

Future Outlook

Under the guidance of Tech Mahindra’s new leadership, including CEO Mohit Joshi, the company is poised for a transformative journey. The leadership is focused on leveraging AI to not only augment service offerings but also to ensure sustainable growth and competitive advantage in the global market.

Far from obsolescing IT services, AI is set to become a catalyst for innovation and efficiency within Tech Mahindra. With a clear strategy and robust leadership, the company is well-positioned to navigate the challenges and opportunities presented by AI, redefining the future of IT services in the process.