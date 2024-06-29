Infinix Launches Zero Book Ultra AI PC with Intel Core Ultra Processor

Infinix has unveiled its latest innovation, the Zero Book Ultra AI PC, marking its entry into the AI computing segment in India. Priced starting at INR 59,990, the laptop is powered by Intel’s Core Ultra Processor, touted as the first AI processor ready for mainstream use. This launch signifies Infinix’s strategic move towards enhancing user experience through advanced computing solutions.

Features and Specifications

The Zero Book Ultra AI PC is equipped with Intel’s groundbreaking Core Ultra Processor, integrating a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for enhanced AI capabilities. This processor architecture includes high-performance cores optimized for efficiency and power management, promising exceptional speed and multitasking capabilities.

Graphics and Performance

With Intel ARC GPU featuring XE SS Frame Acceleration and Ray Tracing, the laptop offers superior graphics performance suitable for multimedia and gaming. It supports up to 32GB LPDDR5x RAM and PCIe 4.0 SSD for fast data transfer speeds and ample storage capacity.

Design and Display

Designed with an Interstellar aesthetic and Meteorite Phase Design, the laptop features a 15.6″ sRGB display with up to 400 nits brightness, delivering vibrant visuals and deep contrasts. The Ice Storm Dual Fan cooling system ensures efficient heat dissipation during intense usage.

Connectivity and Multimedia

The Zero Book Ultra AI PC supports WiFi 6E with up to 9.6 Gbps throughput and Bluetooth 5.2 for seamless connectivity. It includes a quad array speaker system for immersive audio and an AI-powered BeautyCam for enhanced video conferencing experiences.

Availability and Pricing

The Infinix Zero Book Ultra AI PC will be available in three variants—Ultra 5 at INR 59,990, Ultra 7 at INR 69,990, and Ultra 9 at INR 84,990—starting from 10th July 2024 on Flipkart.

For more information on the Infinix Zero Book Ultra AI PC, visit Infinix’s official website.