Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 16 Pro: A Detailed Comparison of Flagship Titans

Compare Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra's expected specs with iPhone 16 Pro. Explore their design, cameras, battery, and performance to make the best choice.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and iPhone 16 Pro represent the pinnacle of smartphone innovation in 2024. While the Samsung S25 Ultra specifications are based on expected details from industry sources, the iPhone 16 Pro comes with confirmed features that reflect Apple’s evolutionary approach. Both devices cater to enthusiasts seeking top-notch design, performance, and functionality, but which one stands out? This comprehensive comparison breaks down their features, helping you make an informed choice.

Design and Build: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 16 Pro

When it comes to design, both smartphones feature high-quality materials. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is larger, measuring 162.8 x 77.6 x 8.2 mm, and is heavier at 219g, compared to the more compact iPhone 16 Pro, which measures 149.6 x 71.5 x 8.3 mm and weighs 199g. The S25 Ultra employs Corning Gorilla Armor on both the front and back, complemented by a titanium frame for added durability. Similarly, the iPhone 16 Pro uses Ceramic Shield glass for superior drop resistance and a grade-5 titanium frame, ensuring robust build quality.

Both devices are IP68-certified for water and dust resistance, but the iPhone 16 Pro offers better water resistance, surviving depths of up to 6m for 30 minutes, compared to 1.5m for the S25 Ultra. Another unique feature of the Samsung S25 Ultra is the inclusion of a stylus with Bluetooth integration, catering to productivity enthusiasts. On the other hand, the iPhone 16 Pro focuses on seamless Face ID functionality and satellite-based Emergency SOS for added safety.

Display: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 16 Pro

The display technology in both smartphones is cutting-edge. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra sports a 6.8-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display with a 2600-nit peak brightness, making it one of the brightest displays on the market. Its 1440 x 3120 pixel resolution ensures sharp visuals with a pixel density of 505 ppi.

The iPhone 16 Pro features a smaller 6.3-inch LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED display, capable of achieving 2000 nits brightness in HBM mode and a resolution of 1206 x 2622 pixels at 460 ppi. Both displays support 120Hz refresh rates for buttery-smooth animations and Always-On display technology for quick access to important information.

While Samsung focuses on extreme brightness and vibrant colors, Apple’s Ceramic Shield protection and support for Dolby Vision provide a rich visual experience with enhanced durability.

Performance: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 16 Pro

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, built on a 3nm process. Its octa-core CPU (2×4.19 GHz + 6×2.90 GHz) and Adreno 830 GPU ensure seamless performance across gaming and multitasking. The S25 Ultra runs Android 15 with One UI 7, promising up to seven years of major software updates, making it a future-proof device.

The iPhone 16 Pro, on the other hand, is equipped with Apple’s latest A18 Pro chip, also built on a 3nm process. With a hexa-core CPU (2×4.05 GHz + 4×2.42 GHz) and 6-core Apple GPU, it delivers industry-leading performance and unmatched energy efficiency. Running on iOS 18, the iPhone 16 Pro offers a streamlined and polished user experience, with frequent updates ensuring longevity.

Storage and RAM Options: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 16 Pro

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra offers more versatile memory configurations, with 256GB/12GB RAM, 512GB/16GB RAM, and 1TB/16GB RAM variants, all using the ultra-fast UFS 4.0 storage technology. In comparison, the iPhone 16 Pro is available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB options, each paired with 8GB of RAM and utilizing NVMe storage for blazing-fast read/write speeds.

Neither phone supports expandable storage, but their base configurations are sufficient for most users.

Camera Systems: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 16 Pro

For photography enthusiasts, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra leads with its quad-camera setup:

200 MP wide sensor with OIS for incredible detail

10 MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom

50 MP periscope telephoto lens supporting 5x optical zoom

50 MP ultrawide lens with dual pixel PDAF and Super Steady video

The iPhone 16 Pro offers a sophisticated triple-camera system:

48 MP wide sensor with dual pixel PDAF and sensor-shift OIS

12 MP periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom

48 MP ultrawide lens with PDAF

Additionally, the iPhone 16 Pro includes a LiDAR scanner for enhanced depth perception and AR capabilities. Video enthusiasts will appreciate the 3D spatial video/audio recording on the iPhone 16 Pro, while the S25 Ultra supports 8K video recording with HDR10+ for cinematic quality.

Selfie Camera: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 16 Pro

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has a 12 MP selfie camera with dual pixel PDAF and support for HDR10+. The iPhone 16 Pro features a 12 MP front camera with PDAF, OIS, and a secondary SL 3D sensor for Face ID and advanced biometrics. It also supports Dolby Vision HDR and spatial audio for an immersive video experience.

Battery and Charging: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 16 Pro

Battery capacity is a clear win for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, which packs a 5000mAh battery with 45W wired charging and 25W wireless charging. It also supports reverse wireless charging, making it a versatile device for powering accessories.

The iPhone 16 Pro, with its 3582mAh battery, offers wired PD2.0 charging and MagSafe wireless charging at 25W. While the charging speeds and battery size are smaller, Apple’s hardware and software optimizations ensure efficient power usage, giving the iPhone 16 Pro competitive battery life.

Connectivity and Other Features: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 16 Pro

Both smartphones support the latest Wi-Fi 7 standard, Bluetooth 5.3, and Ultra-Wideband (UWB) technology. However, Samsung includes Samsung DeX and Wireless DeX, offering a desktop-like experience, while Apple integrates satellite communication features like Emergency SOS and Find My.

Final Verdict

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra impresses with its larger display, versatile camera system, and productivity-oriented features like the stylus. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 Pro stands out with its refined software, spatial video/audio recording, and seamless integration with other Apple products.

Whether you prioritize photography, performance, or ecosystem integration, both devices are excellent choices for 2024 flagship smartphones.