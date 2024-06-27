HP Enhances After-Sales Support for Smart Tank Printers, Offering Multilingual Customer Service

In a move to bolster customer satisfaction, HP India has unveiled an expansion of its after-sales service for the Smart Tank printer series. The enhancement includes extended phone and WhatsApp support in multiple languages, as announced under the newly launched “Consider it Done” campaign.

Expanding Language Support to Broaden Accessibility

HP now provides 12-hour phone support seven days a week and round-the-clock WhatsApp support in 10 different languages, catering to the diverse demographic of Indian consumers. The languages supported are English, Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Malayalam, Assamese, Telugu, Odia, Marathi, and Kannada. This initiative aims to deliver assistance in the customer’s native language, enhancing the overall service experience.

Streamlined Digital Support Channels

Alongside language expansion, HP has streamlined its digital support channels. Customers can now log installation and repair requests directly through the HP website, which simplifies the process of obtaining service and minimizes downtime.

Sunish Raghavan, Senior Director – Printing Systems at HP India, commented on the upgrade, “Understanding the reliance of Indian businesses on operational continuity, we are committed to ensuring our support services are more accessible. The introduction of extended hours and language options allows us to better serve our customers, ensuring they receive timely help in a manner most convenient for them.”

Multi-Film Campaign to Connect with Business Owners

To further emphasize the reliability of HP’s customer support, the company has rolled out a multi-film advertising campaign. The campaign, conceived by Lowe Lintas, features films in nine languages starring well-known regional actors like Aparshakti Khurana and R.J. Balaji. These films depict a narrative where business owners overcome operational challenges with the help of HP’s robust support system, resonating particularly with small to medium-sized enterprises.

The “Consider it Done” campaign highlights HP’s dedication to empowering business owners by ensuring their printing operations can run smoothly and without interruption. This commitment is mirrored in the campaign’s tagline and reflects HP’s strategy to align closely with the business ethos of its clientele.