Samsung to Open Pre-Reservations for New Galaxy Z Series and Ecosystem Products in India

Samsung has announced the upcoming pre-reservation opportunity for its new Galaxy Z series smartphones and related ecosystem products in India. Starting today, consumers can place a pre-reservation by paying a token amount, positioning themselves to gain early access and enjoy various purchasing benefits.

Pre-Reservation Details

Consumers interested in being among the first to own the latest Galaxy Z series smartphones can make a pre-reservation with a token payment of INR 2000 at several locations, including Samsung.com, Samsung Exclusive stores, and major online retailers like Amazon.in and Flipkart.com. Those who pre-reserve will be eligible for benefits valued at up to INR 7000 upon the purchase of these products.

Similarly, Samsung’s forthcoming ecosystem products can also be pre-reserved for a token amount of INR 1999. Customers who take advantage of this offer will receive purchase benefits up to INR 6499.

Upcoming Launch Event

Samsung is set to unveil these new products at the Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled for July 10. This global event will take place in Paris, a city renowned for its influential cultural and fashion landscapes, which Samsung suggests will complement the introduction of their latest products.

The event promises to showcase advancements in Galaxy AI technology, incorporated into the new Galaxy Z series and the broader ecosystem. Samsung aims to enhance user experience with improved AI capabilities, indicating a significant focus on integrating smarter, user-focused technology.

Looking Forward

This announcement not only highlights Samsung’s commitment to expanding its product line in the Indian market but also underscores its efforts to integrate AI enhancements into its devices. Consumers in India can look forward to exploring the new features and benefits as Samsung continues to expand its technological footprint.