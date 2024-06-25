Panasonic Introduces eSignCard: A Digital Tent Card System Powered by E Ink Technology

anasonic Life Solutions India (PLSIND) has unveiled the eSignCard, a digital tent card display system designed to offer businesses a sustainable and efficient communication solution. This launch marks an important step in Panasonic’s efforts to support environmentally friendly technology initiatives.

The eSignCard, developed by Panasonic’s System Solutions Division (SSD), integrates E Ink’s ePaper technology, known for its low energy consumption and paper-like display. This innovation allows for the digital display of information in real-time, managed wirelessly via a centralized, cloud-based system. Businesses across various sectors, from corporate offices to retail spaces, can now utilize these digital displays for a range of purposes, including event agendas, special offers, and workstation identification.

Vijay Wadhawan, Director at SSD, Panasonic Life Solutions India, commented on the technology’s impact. “The adoption of agile, efficient technologies is becoming crucial for businesses aiming to improve their operational efficiency and reduce their environmental footprint. The eSignCard is particularly user-friendly, facilitating the secure and instantaneous update of information across multiple displays.”

JM Hung, Vice President of E Ink Holdings, emphasized the collaborative effort in this development. “Our ePaper technology is vital to the eSignCard, providing a blue-light-free display that replicates the look of actual paper while significantly reducing power use. Our ongoing partnership with Panasonic aims to enhance user experiences while fostering environmental sustainability.”

The eSignCard is available in various sizes and styles, including 4.2”, 7.5”, and 11.6” screens, with options for both single and dual-side displays. Businesses can customize the frame finish in matt metal or wood, tailoring the look to their specific environment. The system not only cuts down on the costs associated with traditional paper placards but also minimizes manual labor by streamlining content management and scheduling.