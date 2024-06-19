OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G India Launch Confirmed for June 24: Specs, Price, and What to Expect

OnePlus is gearing up to launch its latest budget smartphone, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G, in India on June 24. With a focus on enhanced features and an expected competitive price point, the Nord CE 4 Lite aims to shake up the Indian smartphone market.

Confirmed Features and Expectations

OnePlus has already revealed several key specifications for the Nord CE 4 Lite:

Display: The phone will feature a 120Hz AMOLED display with Aqua Touch technology, similar to the OnePlus 12R. This allows for smooth scrolling and a responsive touchscreen even when wet. The display is also expected to offer a peak brightness of 2100 nits for excellent visibility in bright conditions.

Camera: The Nord CE 4 Lite will house a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), enhancing low-light photography and reducing blur in photos.

Battery and Charging: A massive 5500mAh battery will power the device, supporting 80W fast charging for quick top-ups. Additionally, the phone will support 5W reverse charging, enabling users to charge other devices.

Expected Price and Availability

While the official price is yet to be announced, industry insiders predict that the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G will be priced under Rs 20,000 in India. This competitive pricing will position it as a strong contender in the budget segment, offering compelling features for cost-conscious consumers.

Additional Speculations

Beyond the confirmed details, rumors suggest that the Nord CE 4 Lite might boast a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution. The phone is also expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC and offer 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

OnePlus’ Ambition in the Budget Smartphone Market

OnePlus aims to strengthen its presence in the budget smartphone segment with the Nord CE 4 Lite. By offering flagship-level features at an affordable price, the company hopes to attract a broader audience and challenge its competitors in this highly competitive market.

Stay Tuned for the Launch Event

With the launch event just a few days away, OnePlus enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting further details about the Nord CE 4 Lite 5G. Stay tuned for the official unveiling on June 24, where the company will disclose the complete specifications, pricing, and availability details.