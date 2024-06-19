JBL Launches Live Beam 3 Earbuds in India with Smart Case and Hi-Res Audio

JBL has expanded its true wireless earbuds lineup in India with the launch of the Live Beam 3. This new addition comes packed with features like a unique smart charging case, Hi-Res audio support, and active noise cancellation, catering to audiophiles and everyday users alike.

Smart Case, Smarter Features

The standout feature of the Live Beam 3 is its Smart Charging Case, a first for JBL in India. This case features a 1.45-inch touchscreen that allows users to control volume, adjust equalizer settings, view messages, and even answer phone calls directly from the case, without needing to take out their phone. This innovative design adds a new level of convenience to the user experience.

High-Quality Audio Experience

The Live Beam 3 earbuds are equipped with 10mm dynamic drivers, powered by JBL’s Signature Sound technology. They support Hi-Res audio playback and JBL Spatial Sound, promising an immersive audio experience with deep bass, balanced mid-range, and crisp high frequencies.

Noise Cancellation and Call Clarity

To ensure a distraction-free listening experience, the earbuds come with active noise cancellation, utilizing six microphones to effectively block out ambient noise. The same microphones also contribute to clear call quality, making the Live Beam 3 suitable for both music and calls.

Battery Life and Charging

JBL claims the Live Beam 3 earbuds can deliver up to 12 hours of playback on a single charge, with an additional 36 hours provided by the charging case. The case itself supports wireless charging, adding to the convenience factor.

Pricing and Availability

The JBL Live Beam 3 is priced at Rs. 24,999 in India and is available in Black, Blue, and Silver color options. The earbuds can be purchased from Amazon, the JBL India website, and Harman Audio’s website. Notably, the Amazon listing currently shows a discounted price of Rs. 13,999, offering a significant saving for early buyers.

Early Impressions

The JBL Live Beam 3 appears to be a compelling offering for consumers seeking high-quality audio, active noise cancellation, and a unique smart charging case. While the official price is Rs. 24,999, the current discounted price on Amazon makes it an attractive proposition for those in the market for premium earbuds. The Live Beam 3’s combination of features and JBL’s reputation for audio quality makes it a strong contender in the competitive true wireless earbuds market.