HTC U24 Pro Released: Big Screen, Fast Performance, and Powerful Camera in a Mid-Range Smartphone

HTC, the renowned Taiwanese tech giant, has recently announced its latest addition to the U series, the HTC U24 Pro. This mid-range smartphone is packed with impressive features, including a large 6.8-inch OLED display, a powerful Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, and a versatile triple camera system.

Display and Design:

The HTC U24 Pro boasts a 6.8-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering smooth visuals and vibrant colors. The display is protected by Gorilla Glass, ensuring durability. The smartphone has a sleek design with an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance, making it suitable for outdoor use.

Performance and Hardware:

Under the hood, the U24 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, which is designed to deliver efficient performance for everyday tasks and gaming. It comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB of internal storage, further expandable via a microSD card.

Camera Capabilities:

The U24 Pro features a versatile triple camera system, with a 50MP main camera, a 50MP telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. The main camera is equipped with optical image stabilization (OIS) for steady shots, and it can record 4K videos. The front-facing camera is also a 50MP shooter, perfect for high-quality selfies and video calls.

Battery and Charging:

The smartphone houses a large 4600mAh battery, which should provide all-day battery life for most users. It supports 60W wired fast charging, 15W wireless charging, and 5W reverse wireless charging.

Software and Connectivity:

The HTC U24 Pro runs on Android 14 out of the box. It offers a variety of connectivity options, including 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Price and Availability:

The HTC U24 Pro is currently available for pre-order in Taiwan, with shipments expected to start in late June and July. It comes in two colors, Space Blue and Twilight White, and two storage configurations, 256GB and 512GB. The 256GB variant is priced at NTD 18,990 (approximately $586), while the 512GB model costs NTD 20,990 (approximately $648). HTC has not yet announced the global availability of the U24 Pro.

The HTC U24 Pro appears to be a promising mid-range smartphone with a strong set of features. Its powerful processor, versatile camera system, and large battery make it a well-rounded device for users who want a reliable and capable smartphone. While it’s currently only available in Taiwan, we can expect HTC to announce its global availability in the near future.