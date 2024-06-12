Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Set to Launch in India on June 18, Aiming to Compete with Xiaomi 14 Civi

Motorola is gearing up to introduce its latest flagship smartphone, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, to the Indian market on June 18, 2024. This launch is set to heat up the competition, particularly with Xiaomi’s 14 Civi, promising advanced features and powerful specifications.

Detailed Specifications

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is designed to cater to tech enthusiasts looking for top-of-the-line features. It sports a 6.7-inch LTPS pOLED curved display, boasting a 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals. The display also features HDR 10+ support and a 2500 nits peak brightness, ensuring vivid and sharp imagery.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage, providing ample power and storage capacity. It runs on Android 14, ensuring users have the latest software features at their fingertips​​.

Camera and Battery

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 64MP telephoto sensor with 3X optical zoom. A 50MP front camera is also included, perfect for high-resolution selfies and video calls.

The smartphone is equipped with a 4500mAh battery supporting 125W wired and 50W wireless charging, allowing for rapid power replenishment​​.

Design and Build

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra features a distinctive wood-textured rear panel, offering a unique aesthetic that sets it apart from typical smartphone designs. Additionally, the device boasts an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, making it a durable option for everyday use​.

Price and Availability

The expected price for the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra in India is around Rs. 88,790. This positions it as a premium offering in the smartphone market, aimed at competing with other high-end models like the Xiaomi 14 and OnePlus 12, which are priced significantly lower in India​​.

Market Impact and Competition

The launch of the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is poised to shake up the premium smartphone segment in India. With its advanced features and competitive pricing, it directly challenges established models from Xiaomi and other brands. The Edge 50 Ultra’s launch is not just a test of its individual performance but also a strategic move by Motorola to capture a larger share of India’s lucrative smartphone market.

Motorola’s Edge 50 Ultra combines robust technical specifications with a premium design, setting the stage for a competitive showdown in the Indian smartphone market. Its upcoming release on June 18 will be a significant event for both tech enthusiasts and the industry.