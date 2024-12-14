Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta rolls out: Customisation, AI, camera improvements and more   

Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta for Phone (2) introduces customizable home screens, AI-powered Smart Drawer, improved camera performance, and enhanced multitasking. Download now!

Nothing has released the first Open Beta of its Nothing OS 3.0 update for the Phone (2). This update, based on Android 15, offers users a sneak peek at exciting new features before the official release later this month. Nothing OS 3.0 focuses on delivering a more personalized and efficient user experience with improvements to customization, AI capabilities, and camera performance.

Personalized Home and Lock Screens

Nothing OS 3.0 introduces a redesigned home and lock screen experience. Users gain greater control over customization with new clock faces, fonts, and layouts. Editing the lock screen is now as simple as a long press.

AI-Powered App Organization

The Smart Drawer leverages AI to learn app usage patterns and automatically categorize apps for improved organization. Frequently used apps can be pinned to the top of the drawer for quick access.

Enhanced Camera Capabilities

Camera performance receives a significant boost in Nothing OS 3.0. HDR processing time is reduced, resulting in faster capture of high-quality photos. The camera app launches more quickly, low-light performance is improved, and the zoom slider is more refined.

Improved User Experience

Nothing OS 3.0 also introduces a range of features designed to enhance the overall user experience. These include:

Auto-archive to optimize storage

Partial screen sharing for increased privacy

Secure screen recording

A redesigned setup wizard

Refreshed Quick settings

Predictive back animations for smoother navigation

The Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta 1 is currently available for download. User feedback is encouraged during the beta period to help shape the final release.

With its focus on personalization, AI integration, and enhanced camera capabilities, Nothing OS 3.0 promises a significant upgrade for Phone (2) users. The Open Beta provides an opportunity for users to experience these advancements firsthand and contribute to the final refinement of the operating system. By actively seeking and incorporating user feedback, Nothing aims to deliver a polished and tailored software experience that aligns with its commitment to innovation and user satisfaction.