Human Mobile Devices Taps Jimmy Shergill for New Feature Phone Campaign

Human Mobile Devices (HMD) has announced a new partnership with acclaimed actor Jimmy Shergill to promote its latest feature phones, the HMD 105 and HMD 110. The “Khoob Chalega” campaign, featuring Shergill, will span across various platforms, including out-of-home advertising, social media, and digital channels.

Partnership Aims to Enhance HMD’s Reach and Appeal

This collaboration marks a significant step in HMD’s mission to provide reliable and affordable mobile devices to millions of Indians. Ravi Kunwar, VP of HMD India and APAC, expressed excitement about the partnership, highlighting Shergill’s relatable persona and strong connection with audiences across India.

Shergill also shared his enthusiasm for the collaboration, emphasizing the phones’ reliability, accessibility, and alignment with his personal values.

HMD Committed to Quality and Innovation in the Feature Phone Market

The campaign is part of HMD’s broader marketing strategy to engage its target audience and create awareness for its product range. The company aims to deliver premium quality devices that combine style and technology at competitive prices, catering to the needs of consumers seeking affordable mobile solutions.