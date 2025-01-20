India’s First Solar Electric Car Eva Breaks Cover: All You Need To Know

Unveiling Eva by Vayve Mobility, India's pioneering solar electric car at Rs 3.25 lakh. Enjoy perks for the first 25,000 customers, including extended battery warranty and free vehicle connectivity.

India is now home to its first solar-powered electric car, Eva, launched by Vayve Mobility at an attractive starting price of Rs 3.25 lakh (ex-showroom). This innovative vehicle is designed to offer a sustainable and cost-effective solution for urban commuters.

Exciting Launch Offers and Variants

Eva is available in three battery variants: 9 kWh, 12 kWh, and 18 kWh, with prices spanning from Rs 3.25 lakh to Rs 5.99 lakh. These options cater to different user needs, ensuring flexibility and affordability. The first 25,000 customers to pre-book Eva will benefit from an extended battery warranty and three years of free vehicle connectivity, enhancing the ownership experience.

Booking Details and Delivery

Pre-bookings for Eva are now open with a nominal deposit of Rs 5,000. Vayve Mobility plans to commence deliveries in the second half of 2026, aiming to meet the growing demand for eco-friendly transportation solutions.

Design and Efficiency

Eva is crafted as a premium 2-seater city car, ideal for navigating the complexities of urban environments. It promises a substantial real-world range of 250 km per charge, positioning it as a leading choice for daily commutes in the city.

Advanced Features

The car is equipped with state-of-the-art features such as liquid battery cooling, a panoramic glass sunroof, and compatibility with Apple CarPlayTM & Android AutoTM. It also includes a laptop charger, adding to its utility. Remarkably, Eva maintains a running cost of just Rs 0.5 per kilometre, offering significant savings over conventional petrol cars.

Sustainable Technology

Nilesh Bajaj, CEO of Vayve Mobility, highlights that Eva represents a strategic response to global challenges such as climate change, energy dependency, and urban pollution. Saurabh Mehta, CTO, further explains that the integration of advanced solar panels and an efficient electric motor allows Eva to extend its range without sacrificing performance. The car achieves a top speed of 70 km/h and can accelerate from 0 to 40 km/h in just 5 seconds.

Optional Solar Roof

An additional feature includes an optional solar roof, which can generate up to 3,000 km of free charging per year, perfectly suiting the needs of city commuters.

