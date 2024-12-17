itel Buds Ace ANC Arrives on Amazon, Bringing Premium Audio to the Masses

Experience immersive audio with itel Buds Ace ANC. Featuring Active Noise Cancellation, 50-hour playtime, AI ENC, fast charging, and stylish design, these earbuds offer premium features at an affordable price. Available on Amazon from December 20th

itel, a prominent technology brand renowned for its commitment to accessible innovation, has launched its highly anticipated Buds Ace ANC on Amazon India. These earbuds are poised to redefine the audio experience for consumers across the country, offering an impressive suite of features typically found in higher-priced models. With Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), extended battery life, and advanced call clarity, the Buds Ace ANC aims to deliver a premium audio experience without the premium price tag.

Immersive Soundscapes with Active Noise Cancellation

The Buds Ace ANC is equipped with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology, capable of reducing ambient noise by up to 25dB. This feature allows users to immerse themselves in their favorite music, podcasts, or audiobooks, effectively silencing distractions from daily commutes, busy workspaces, or bustling social environments. Whether seeking solace in a calming melody or focusing on an engaging podcast, the Buds Ace ANC ensures an uninterrupted and truly immersive listening experience.

Uninterrupted Enjoyment with Extended Playtime

itel understands the importance of long-lasting battery life for today’s on-the-go lifestyle. The Buds Ace ANC boasts an impressive 50 hours of playtime with the charging case, ensuring users can enjoy their audio content throughout the day without worrying about running out of power. This extended playtime makes the Buds Ace ANC an ideal companion for long journeys, extended work sessions, or simply enjoying music throughout the day.

Fast Charging for Uninterrupted Listening

For those moments when a quick power boost is needed, the Buds Ace ANC supports fast charging. A mere 10-minute charge provides an impressive 3 hours of playback, allowing users to quickly top up the battery and continue enjoying their audio content without significant interruption. This feature is particularly useful for busy individuals who need a quick and convenient way to recharge their earbuds.

Crystal-Clear Communication with AI-Powered ENC

The Buds Ace ANC not only excels in audio playback but also prioritizes clear communication. Integrated AI-powered Environmental Noise Cancellation (AI ENC) effectively filters out background noise during calls, ensuring that your voice is transmitted with clarity even in noisy environments. Whether you’re in a crowded cafe or on a busy street, the AI ENC technology helps maintain clear and uninterrupted conversations.

Seamless Connectivity and Lag-Free Audio

itel has engineered the Buds Ace ANC to provide a seamless and lag-free audio experience. With low latency of 40ms, these earbuds ensure that audio stays synchronized with video content, making them ideal for watching movies, playing games, or participating in video calls. This low latency capability enhances the overall user experience, eliminating frustrating delays between audio and visual elements.

Stylish Design and Effortless Control

Beyond its impressive audio capabilities, the Buds Ace ANC features a sleek and modern design. Available in vibrant color options like Cranberry Juice, Midnight Blue, and White, these earbuds are a stylish accessory for any occasion. Intuitive touch controls further enhance the user experience, allowing for effortless control of music playback, call management, and game mode activation with simple taps and gestures.

Accessibility and Availability

itel remains committed to making premium technology accessible to a wide range of consumers. The Buds Ace ANC is competitively priced at Rs. 999, making it an attractive option for budget-conscious individuals seeking high-quality audio without breaking the bank. The earbuds will be available for purchase on Amazon starting December 20th, offering customers a convenient platform to acquire this impressive audio solution.