Unveiling Hidden Updates in Windows 11 KB5050085 Update

Recently, Microsoft rolled out the KB5050085 update for Windows 11 in the Beta channel, revealing several features not initially apparent. This update, while subtle, introduces significant enhancements aimed at improving user interaction and system efficiency. We will delve into these enhancements, which include changes to the File Explorer, the Start menu, and Widgets, among others.

Enhanced File Explorer Functionality

The File Explorer has received several updates that refine user experience. Notably, dialogue boxes such as Copy and Save now adjust to text scaling settings, making them more accessible on larger screens. This change was tested on an Insider Beta PC, confirming that text size aligns with system preferences, enhancing readability.

Additionally, a new “recommended cards” feature has been added to the File Explorer’s Home section. Initially exclusive to Enterprise users, this feature is now available to all users, whether they use a local or Microsoft Account. This enhancement aids in more intuitive file management and quicker access to frequently used files.

Moreover, the integration of AI through Copilot+ PCs allows for semantic file searches, enabling users to locate files using simple terms and sentences. This capability, supported by a dedicated NPU, showcases Microsoft’s commitment to leveraging AI for practical improvements.

Start Menu Innovations

The Start menu has also seen notable revisions, with the introduction of Grid and Category layouts. These layouts enhance navigation and accessibility, particularly for users interacting via mouse. Changes have been made to the app cluster boxes within categories, which now expand to display app icons effectively, improving user engagement and efficiency.

Revamped About Us Settings Page

The “About us” section in the settings menu has been upgraded with a new card layout that displays top PC components such as storage, GPU, memory, and CPU. This redesign provides a more streamlined and visually appealing way to view device specifications, moving away from the previous, more utilitarian design.

Widget Box Enhancements

For users within the EEA, the Widgets box will soon offer new feed options, allowing developers to add and manage content in widgets. This development promises to diversify the user experience, providing alternatives to the default Microsoft content and enhancing personalization.

The rollout of the ability to open a new tab in the File Explorer from a desktop or other location has been paused, indicating Microsoft’s careful approach to introducing new features.

