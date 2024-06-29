India’s Two-Wheeler Market Thrives in June with Diverse New Launches

June 2024 was a dynamic month for the Indian two-wheeler market, with an array of new models spanning various segments. From electric scooters to adventure motorcycles, manufacturers catered to diverse preferences, underscoring the industry’s vibrancy.

Electric Scooters Take Center Stage

The electric scooter segment gained traction with noteworthy releases. Bajaj’s most affordable Chetak variant, the 2901, arrived at Rs. 95,998, offering a 123km range and optional features like Hill Hold and Reverse mode.

BGauss’ RUV 350 also made its debut, boasting 16-inch alloy wheels, a TFT screen, and a top speed of 75kmph. With a starting price of Rs. 1.10 lakh, the scooter promises a range of up to 120km.

Yamaha, Bajaj, and Jawa Revitalize Their Lineups

Yamaha introduced the Fascino S variant of its 125cc scooter, featuring a new “Answer Back” feature for easy location. Prices start at Rs. 93,730.

Bajaj updated several Pulsar models, including the N160 with USD forks, Bluetooth connectivity, and ABS modes. The Pulsar 150 and 125 also received upgrades, such as fully digital consoles and new decals.

Jawa refreshed its 350 model with alloy wheel options and four new colors, including Obsidian Black, Grey, and Deep Forest. The alloy wheels offer the convenience of tubeless tires.

BMW R 1300 GS Leads Adventure Segment

The much-anticipated BMW R 1300 GS replaced the R 1250 GS, sporting a new 1,300cc engine with 145bhp and 149Nm of torque. With a starting price of Rs. 20.95 lakh, the R 1300 GS boasts significant design, chassis, and feature enhancements.

June: A Month of Diverse Choices for Two-Wheeler Enthusiasts

Overall, June 2024 was a month of exciting additions to the Indian two-wheeler market. The launches catered to various needs and budgets, showcasing the industry’s commitment to innovation and choice. As the market continues to evolve, consumers can look forward to further advancements and diverse offerings in the future.