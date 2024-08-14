Infinix INBOOK Y3 Max: A Powerful Blend of Performance and Premium Design

Infinix INBOOK Y3 Max: Powerful 12th Gen Intel Core laptop with stunning 16-inch FHD display, premium design, and long battery life. Perfect for students and professionals.

Infinix has launched the INBOOK Y3 Max, a laptop designed for “Perfection to the Max.” This new device offers advanced 12th Gen Intel Core processors (i3/i5/i7), ample LPDDR4X RAM (up to 16GB), and swift PCIe 3.0 SSD storage (up to 512GB), all housed in a premium aluminum alloy body. The INBOOK Y3 Max boasts a vibrant 16-inch FHD display with an 87% screen-to-body ratio and 60% NTSC wide color gamut, ensuring an immersive visual experience.

Performance and Portability

The INBOOK Y3 Max is equipped with powerful 12th Gen Intel Core processors, ensuring seamless multitasking and smooth performance for demanding tasks. Its large 70Wh battery supports all-day usage, and the 65W fast charging via USB-C PD3.0 technology enables quick top-ups. An innovative Power Boost feature lets users switch between Eco Mode and Power Boost Mode based on their needs.

Display and Design

The laptop’s impressive 16-inch FHD display with a 16:10 aspect ratio offers ample screen real estate. Its 87% screen-to-body ratio and 60% NTSC wide color gamut ensure a visually captivating experience. The INBOOK Y3 Max comes in a sleek aluminum alloy body with a brush metal finish, available in Silver, Grey, and Blue color options.

Connectivity and Cooling

The INBOOK Y3 Max provides a variety of connectivity options, including USB 3.0, HDMI 1.4, USB-C, and a microSD card slot. Wi-Fi 6 support ensures fast wireless connections. The Ice Storm Cooling Technology keeps the laptop running optimally even under heavy workloads.

Availability and Pricing

The Infinix INBOOK Y3 Max will be available on Flipkart starting from August 21st, 2024, with prices starting at INR 29,990.