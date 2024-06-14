Infinix Note 40 5G Set to Introduce Top-Tier Features in India

As the release date approaches, the Infinix Note 40 5G emerges as a strong contender in the premium smartphone market with several firsts for the Indian consumer. Exciting specifications have come to light, suggesting an experience tailored for tech enthusiasts.

Key Highlights:

The Infinix Note 40 5G is set to be India’s first smartphone with a 120 Hz AMOLED display coupled with wireless charging capabilities.

It features a large 6.78″ FHD+ screen and boasts a high screen-to-body ratio of 93.8%.

The device includes a powerful 5000mAh battery supported by 33W wired and 15W wireless charging.

A collaboration with JBL aims to deliver superior audio quality, promising a significant improvement in bass performance.

Introduction to Infinix Note 40 5G

The Infinix Note 40 5G promises an enriched user experience with its high refresh rate AMOLED display, making it a notable addition to the Indian market. It also pioneers wireless charging in an affordable segment, setting a new standard for mid-range smartphones.

Display and Battery Excellence

This model sports ultra-narrow bezels around a 6.78″ Full HD+ AMOLED display, enhancing user engagement with vivid colors and sharp details. The 5000mAh battery ensures long-lasting performance, complemented by fast 33W wired and 15W wireless charging, offering convenience and speed.

Unmatched Audio Experience

Teaming up with JBL, the Infinix Note 40 5G aims to offer a standout audio performance. This partnership is expected to elevate the overall sound quality with a 58% increase in bass, making it a desirable choice for audio lovers.

Market Positioning

Scheduled for launch on June 21, 2024, the Infinix Note 40 5G will expand Infinix’s flagship lineup, maintaining its reputation for delivering quality features at a competitive price point.