Infinix Launches Note 40 Pro+ 5G and Note 40 Pro 5G in India, Prices Start at Rs. 15,999

In a significant update to its smartphone lineup, Infinix has officially released the Note 40 Pro+ 5G and Note 40 Pro 5G in India. Starting at Rs. 15,999, these new models are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC, catering to the mid-range market segment with robust features.

The Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G, the more advanced of the two, showcases a 6.95-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate that promises smooth visual performance. It comes equipped with a triple camera setup, led by a 108-megapixel main sensor, complemented by an ultra-wide lens and a depth sensor. With 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, the device also supports memory expansion via microSD.

On the other hand, the Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G offers a similar display and design but includes a 64-megapixel primary camera. Both devices run on XOS 12 based on Android 13, providing a user-friendly interface and access to the latest software features.

A standout feature of both devices is their photography capabilities. Each phone features a 108-megapixel main camera accompanied by a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor, aimed at delivering high-quality images and videos. The front of these devices houses a 32MP camera for clear and detailed selfies.

The display technology is another highlight. Both models flaunt a 6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring vibrant visuals and smooth scrolling. The screens are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass, offering durability against scratches and minor drops.

Battery performance is a strong selling point for both models; the Pro+ 5G features a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging, while the Pro 5G offers the same capacity but with a slightly less powerful charger.

Both the Note 40 Pro+ 5G and Note 40 Pro 5G include 5G connectivity, dual-SIM support, and multiple color options. They are available for purchase through Infinix’s online store and other major retailers across India.

This launch reflects Infinix’s strategy to expand its footprint in the competitive Indian smartphone market by offering feature-packed devices at an affordable price point. With their latest offerings, Infinix aims to cater to tech-savvy consumers looking for high-performance smartphones without breaking the bank.