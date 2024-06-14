realme GT 6T Announces Special Offers for Its Top-Rated Smartphone

realme has recently introduced the realme GT 6T, part of their GT series, which has quickly climbed the ranks to become a top-rated smartphone with a 4.5 rating on Amazon. To commemorate this success, realme is launching a celebration sale featuring special offers, beginning 17th June.

Key Highlights:

realme GT 6T achieved a top rating of 4.5 on Amazon.

Special offers and sales from 17th to 23rd June on realme.com and Amazon.in.

Attractive bank and exchange offers on all four variants of the realme GT 6T.

Sale and Offers

The realme GT 6T, known for its high-speed performance and sleek design, will be available with several financial incentives during the celebration sale. Potential buyers can enjoy a bank discount of INR 4,000 and an exchange bonus of INR 2,000. Additionally, there are no-cost EMI options available for up to 12 months. The sale will start at midnight on 17th June and continue until 23rd June.

Technical Specifications and Design

The smartphone is equipped with the Snapdragon 7+ Gen3 Chipset, marking it as India’s first to integrate this technology, enhancing both speed and efficiency. It features a high-definition Ultra Bright Display capable of up to 6000 nits, along with an SGS-certified AI Eye-Protection Display, minimizing eye strain during extended use. The device also includes an Iceberg Vapor Cooling System to optimize performance and a 120W SUPERVOOC Charge technology that significantly reduces charging time. From an aesthetic standpoint, the realme GT 6T showcases a sleek Nano Mirror Design and includes a high-quality SONY 50MP OIS main camera for excellent photo capture.

Pricing Details

The realme GT 6T is available in multiple variants:

8GB + 128GB in Fluid Silver and Razor Green is priced at INR 30,999, with an offer price of INR 24,999.

8GB + 256GB variant is available for INR 32,999, reduced to INR 26,999 with offers.

The 12GB + 256GB model costs INR 35,999, offered at INR 29,999 after discounts.

The high-end 12GB + 512GB version is priced at INR 39,999, with a sale price of INR 33,999.

These offers make the realme GT 6T an attractive option for consumers looking for a high-performance smartphone at a competitive price.