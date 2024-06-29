Infinix ZeroBook Ultra: Affordable AI-Enabled Laptop Launches in India

The Infinix ZeroBook Ultra, set to be launched in India on June 27, 2024, is a significant addition to the growing market of AI-integrated laptops. This device aims to cater to tech-savvy professionals with its advanced Gen AI capabilities and a robust Intel Core Ultra series processor.

Design and Display

The Infinix ZeroBook Ultra boasts a sleek design with a 15.6-inch full-HD IPS display that offers a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels. The screen is noted for its impressive 400 nits of brightness and complete sRGB color gamut coverage, making it suitable for both professional and personal use.

Performance

Under the hood, the ZeroBook Ultra is powered by Intel’s Core Ultra processors, which include options up to the Intel Core Ultra 9. These processors are paired with Intel Arc graphics and supported by AI Boost technology to enhance performance across a range of applications, including gaming and professional software.

AI Features

One of the standout features of the ZeroBook Ultra is its AI capabilities, enabled through Intel AI Boost and a built-in Neural Processing Unit (NPU). These features are designed to optimize efficiency and productivity by learning user habits and automating routine tasks.

Memory and Storage

Users can choose between 16GB and 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM, with storage options that extend up to 1TB SSD. This combination provides ample space and speed for demanding tasks and storage-intensive applications.

Connectivity and Sound

The laptop includes multiple connectivity options such as Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, USB 3.0 ports, and USB Type-C ports. It also features a quad-speaker setup with DTS sound processing technology, ensuring high-quality audio output.

Battery and Cooling

To manage its powerful internals, the ZeroBook Ultra employs an ICE Storm 2.0 cooling system. It houses a 70Wh battery, which supports 100W fast charging, claiming to offer up to 13 hours of video playback or 10 hours of web browsing.

Pricing and Availability

The ZeroBook Ultra will be available for purchase in India through Flipkart starting from Rs. 59,990, which is the price for the model equipped with the Core Ultra 5 processor. The more advanced models, featuring the Core Ultra 7 and Core Ultra 9 processors, are priced at Rs. 69,990 and Rs. 84,990, respectively.

The Infinix ZeroBook Ultra is poised to make a mark on the AI laptop scene with its powerful specs, AI-driven features, and competitive pricing. This makes it a compelling choice for those looking to leverage the latest advancements in AI technology for enhanced personal and professional computing.