OnePlus Pad Pro Launch Imminent: Live Images Reveal Design and Expected Features

OnePlus is set to launch several new devices in China today, June 27th, including the highly anticipated OnePlus Pad Pro. The event, scheduled for 7 PM (4:30 PM IST), will also unveil the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro, OnePlus Watch 2, and OnePlus Buds 3. Ahead of the official launch, leaked live images of the OnePlus Pad Pro have surfaced online, giving us a glimpse of its design and potential features.

OnePlus Pad Pro: Design and Expected Launch in India

The leaked images reveal a sleek design with slim bezels and a centrally aligned rear camera. While the design appears to be similar to the previous OnePlus Pad, upgrades are expected in terms of hardware specifications. There is currently no official announcement regarding the India release, but the OnePlus Pad Pro is expected to launch in the country soon. The price is expected to be higher than the previous model, which was launched at Rs 37,999.

Leaked Live Images and Expected Specifications

Reliable leaker Digital Chat Station has shared live images of the OnePlus Pad Pro, showcasing its design and confirming the support for accessories like a magnetic keyboard and a stylus pen. The device is rumored to feature a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP selfie camera, similar to the OnePlus Pad. It is also expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

With its expected launch in China today, tech enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting further details and official confirmation of the OnePlus Pad Pro’s specifications and features. The leaked images have already generated excitement, and the device is expected to be a strong contender in the premium tablet market. Stay tuned for more updates on the OnePlus Pad Pro and its potential launch in India.