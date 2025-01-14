InsuranceDekho Earns Great Place to Work Certification for the Second Year

InsuranceDekho, a leading insurtech company in India, has been recognized as a Great Place to Work® for the second consecutive year. The certification, conferred by the renowned Great Place to Work® Assessment and Recognition Program, underscores the company’s unwavering commitment to fostering a workplace grounded in trust, respect, inclusivity, and employee well-being.

Commitment to Workplace Excellence

InsuranceDekho achieved remarkable ratings across key evaluation pillars, including credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie. This milestone reflects the organization’s focus on creating a supportive and empowering environment that drives both individual and company-wide growth.

Leadership Perspectives

Ankit Agrawal, CEO and Co-founder of InsuranceDekho, stated, “Securing the Great Place to Work certification for the second consecutive year is a testament to the culture we have built. It highlights our dedication to open communication, collaboration, and continuous improvement, ensuring our people can thrive in a positive and inclusive environment.”

Divya Mohan, CHRO of InsuranceDekho, added, “At InsuranceDekho, we prioritize inclusivity, fairness, and respect. This certification validates our efforts to create a workplace where everyone feels valued, supported, and encouraged to reach their full potential.”

Global Recognition for Workplace Culture

The Great Place to Work certification is a globally recognized benchmark for excellence in workplace culture. It involves a detailed assessment of employee experiences and organizational practices. InsuranceDekho’s consistent performance in these evaluations reinforces its dedication to employee engagement, well-being, and growth opportunities.

Strengthening Industry Leadership

This recognition positions InsuranceDekho not only as a leader in the insurtech industry but also as an organization deeply committed to nurturing its employees’ success and professional growth.