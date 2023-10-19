JioCinema Introduces ‘Indian Angels’, a First-of-its-kind Angel Investment Show

Digikore Studios presents “Indian Angels,” a unique angel investment show to be streamed on Jio Cinema.

The show provides a platform for angel investors to support startups and extends an invitation to viewers to invest.

Features an esteemed panel of angel investors from various sectors.

The inaugural episode is set to release at the end of October on Jio Cinema.

“Indian Angels” aims to democratize startup investing, making it accessible for everyone.

National, October 16th, 2023: Digikore Studios (NSE: DIGIKORE) has announced the launch of “Indian Angels,” an angel investment show that will be available on India’s prominent OTT platform, Jio Cinema. Unlike traditional investment shows, “Indian Angels” enables viewers not only to watch but also to potentially invest in the featured businesses.

The panel for the show comprises notable names in the investment sector, including Ankit Agrawal, CEO of InsuranceDekho; Shreedha Singh, CEO of T.A.C – The Ayurveda Co; Kunal Kishore, Director of Value 360; Ajinkya Firodia, Managing Director of Kinetic Engineering Ltd.; Rikant Pittie, Co-Founder of EaseMyTrip, and Aparna Thygarajan, Chief Product Officer of Shobitam.

Abhishek More, CEO of Digikore Studios, mentioned, “With ‘Indian Angels’, we aim to highlight the potential of OTT platforms beyond just entertainment. This initiative aspires to redefine investment perspectives and influence India’s investment sector significantly.”

A JioCinema representative commented, “‘Indian Angels’ brings to the forefront a novel concept that merges entertainment with business investment, aiming to democratize angel investing.”

The show will debut its first episode in late October on JioCinema, with two new episodes releasing every week thereafter. By making startup investing more approachable to the general public, “Indian Angels” aims to provide everyone, irrespective of their investment background, an opportunity to participate in the growth of new businesses.

