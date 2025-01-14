TCL Unveils the World’s Largest 115” QD Mini LED TV: 115X955 Max

TCL, a global leader in consumer electronics and a prominent player in the TV market, has announced the launch of its latest flagship product—the 115X955 Max, the world’s largest 115-inch QD Mini LED TV. This groundbreaking innovation marks a significant milestone in home entertainment, combining cutting-edge Mini LED technology with an ultra-thin display and premium features to redefine viewing experiences.

Revolutionary Design and Display

The TCL 115X955 Max boasts a 115-inch QD Mini LED display equipped with over 20,000 local dimming zones, delivering unparalleled contrast and color accuracy for life-like visuals. As the world’s first QD Mini LED TV with these features, it represents a major leap in TV innovation. The display achieves an exceptional 98% DCI-P3 ultra-high color gamut, ensuring vibrant and realistic picture quality.

Advanced Technology for Superior Performance

Powered by the Google TV operating system, the 115X955 Max is engineered with the AiPQ Pro processor, which optimizes both picture and sound quality through AI-driven enhancements. The TV features a remarkable HDR brightness of 5000 nits, complemented by TCL’s patented T-Screen Ultra technology for improved contrast and minimized image retention.

The QD Mini LED TV supports Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, and is certified TÜV Blue Light and Flicker-Free, ensuring a comfortable and immersive viewing experience. Additionally, the ONKYO 6.2.2 Hi-Fi system enhances audio clarity, offering a cinematic sound experience.

Gaming and Smart Features

Designed for gamers, the 115X955 Max integrates Game Master technology, featuring a 144Hz refresh rate, ALLM 10ms (Auto Low Latency Mode), and FreeSync Premium Pro for smooth, tear-free visuals. The inclusion of a Game Accelerator ensures optimized performance, while the Game Bar provides real-time game stats for a superior gaming experience.

On the smart front, the TV supports Multi-View 2.0, enabling simultaneous viewing of different content. It also offers seamless connectivity with HomeKit and AirPlay2, catering to Apple device users.

Price and Availability

The TCL 115X955 Max is priced at ₹29,99,990 and is available for purchase starting 14th January 2025 across platforms like Reliance Digital, Croma, Amazon, and Flipkart, as well as offline brand and retail stores. Customers can also take advantage of an exclusive pre-booking offer, which includes a complimentary 75-inch QLED TV with every purchase during the pre-booking period.

TCL’s Commitment to Innovation

At the recently concluded CES 2025, the 115-inch QD Mini LED TV was one of the most lauded innovations, underscoring TCL’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of TV technology. As TCL introduces this premium product to the Indian market, it reaffirms its position as a global leader in consumer electronics.