iOS 18.2: Apple's AI Ambitions Come at a Cost

08/11/2024
Vishal Jain
2 Min Read
08/11/2024
Apple's AI Ambitions Come at a Cost
Apple's iOS 18.2 update reveals limitations on its free AI features. Siri's integration with ChatGPT comes with daily usage caps, potentially pushing users towards ChatGPT Plus. Explore the implications for iPhone users and OpenAI's strategy.

Apple’s collaboration with OpenAI, announced at WWDC 2024 in June, promised exciting AI features for iOS 18. However, the latest iOS 18.2 beta reveals that these features may not be entirely free. While Apple remained silent on the financial details of the deal, it seems OpenAI’s standard pricing model will apply.

Siri’s ChatGPT Integration and Usage Limits

The iOS 18.2 beta showcases Siri’s integration with ChatGPT, a key feature of Apple’s AI strategy. However, users will encounter a daily usage limit within the settings. To bypass this restriction, users will have the option to subscribe to ChatGPT Plus. This strategy aligns with OpenAI’s approach of offering basic features for free while charging for advanced capabilities.

The Cost of Advanced AI Features

iPhone users, particularly those with iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, or iPhone 16 series models, will face a choice: subscribe to ChatGPT Plus for approximately $20 per month or accept limitations on ChatGPT’s functionality. This move could be mutually beneficial for both Apple and OpenAI. Apple might see increased sales of its premium iPhones, while OpenAI could gain more ChatGPT Plus subscribers.

Free vs. Paid ChatGPT Features

Here’s a breakdown of the differences between the free and paid versions of ChatGPT:

Free ChatGPT:

  • Limited daily queries.
  • Basic AI chatbot responses after exceeding the limit.
  • Limited DALL-E 3 image generation (two per day).

Paid ChatGPT:

  • ChatGPT 4o voice mode.
  • Support for 5x more queries.
  • Higher limits on photo and file uploads.
  • Enhanced AI-generated image support.

The iOS 18.2 update is expected to roll out in early December, and it will be interesting to observe the user adoption rate of the Siri-ChatGPT integration

About the author

Vishal Jain

Vishal Jain

With a Bachelor in Computer Application from VTU and 10 years of experience, Vishal's comprehensive reviews help readers navigate new software and apps. His insights are often cited in software development conferences. His hands-on approach and detailed analysis help readers make informed decisions about the tools they use daily.

