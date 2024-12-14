iOS 18.2 Update Enhances Find My with Shared Location Feature

iOS 18.2 introduces a new Find My feature allowing users to share lost item locations via links, accessible on any device. The update also brings advanced AI capabilities to iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 models

Apple’s recent iOS 18.2 update introduces a significant enhancement to the Find My app, enabling users to share the location of their lost items with others. This feature, available on all iOS 18 devices, aims to simplify the recovery of misplaced belongings.

Sharing Location of Lost Items

With iOS 18.2, users can generate a shareable link for their lost item through the Find My app by selecting “Share Item Location”. This link can be shared with anyone, regardless of whether they use an Apple device or not, making it easier to seek assistance in locating the lost item. The shared link automatically expires after one week or once the item is marked as found.

Enhanced Privacy and Contact Information

In addition to location sharing, iOS 18.2 introduces a “Show Contact Info” option in the Find My app. When enabled, this feature directs the recipient of the shared link to a webpage displaying the owner’s contact information, including their phone number and email address, facilitating the return of the lost item.

Advanced AI Features

While the enhanced Find My feature is available on all iOS 18 devices, the update also brings a second iteration of Apple’s artificial intelligence features, known as Apple Intelligence, to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 models. These advanced AI capabilities include ChatGPT integration with Siri, Genmoji, and Visual Intelligence.

iOS 18.2 Eligible Devices

The iOS 18.2 update is compatible with a wide range of iPhone models, including:

iPhone 16 series: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 15 series: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14 series: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13 series: iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12 series: iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11 series: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd and 3rd gen)

iPhone XR, XS, XS Max

However, it’s important to note that Apple Intelligence features are exclusive to the iPhone 16 series and the iPhone 15 Pro models.