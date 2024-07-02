iOS 18: A Gateway to Customization and Multilingual Support in India

Apple’s latest software update, iOS 18, is set to revolutionize the iPhone experience, especially for users in India. This update brings a wealth of new features aimed at enhancing usability, communication, and language support.

Diverse Customization Options

One of the most exciting updates in iOS 18 is the Customization Options it offers. Users can now personalize their lock screen with Indian numerals from 12 different languages, such as Arabic, Bangla, Devanagari, Gujarati, Kannada, and Telugu. Moreover, the flexibility to adjust the font color and weight on Contact Posters allows for a more personalized interaction.

Enhancements in Communication Tools

iOS 18 introduces several features that improve how users interact with their devices and manage communications. Live Voicemail Transcription is now available in Indian English, providing real-time transcriptions of voicemails. The Live Caller ID feature aids in the immediate identification of callers, enhancing security and convenience. Additionally, users will find an improved search function within their call history and a newly designed phone keypad which simplifies the dialing process. The update also enhances Dual SIM Control, allowing easier switching between SIM cards via a redesigned Control Center.

Keyboard and Language Innovations

Significant upgrades to the iPhone’s keyboard are part of iOS 18. On models from the iPhone 12 onwards, an enhanced keyboard experience supports phonetic typing with Latin characters in English and two additional Indian languages. This trilingual setup is complemented by QuickPath and Emoji Prediction, making typing more intuitive. The introduction of alphabetical keyboard layouts for 11 Indian languages further streamlines typing in native scripts.

Expanded Language Support and Siri Enhancements

The update significantly broadens the scope of language support across the system. Enhanced language search capabilities ensure users can find content using spellings they are familiar with, in languages like Assamese, Bangla, Devanagari, and Gujarati. Furthermore, Siri now supports nine additional Indian languages, allowing for mixed-language tasks. The integration of Hindi in the Translate app and across Safari webpages expands the system-wide translation features.

Seamless Device Migration with Move to iOS App

The Move to iOS app benefits from improvements in this update as well, with enhanced transfer speeds and more reliable connection options, including both wireless and wired methods. This facilitates a smoother transition for new iPhone users.

Availability

iOS 18 will be freely available as an update this fall, with a beta version currently accessible to developers through the Apple Developer Program.