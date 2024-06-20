iOS 18 Introduces Option to Hide App and Widget Names on Home Screen

Apple’s latest operating system update, iOS 18, brings a host of new features and customization options to iPhone users, including the much-anticipated ability to hide app and widget names from the Home Screen. This feature, along with a redesigned Control Center and the ability to place icons anywhere, aims to give users greater control over their iPhone’s appearance.

A Cleaner, More Minimalist Look

For years, Android users have enjoyed the ability to customize their home screens to a high degree, including hiding app labels. With iOS 18, iPhone users can now achieve a cleaner, more minimalist look by opting for a display of icons only. This feature is particularly appealing to those who prefer a decluttered aesthetic or who rely on muscle memory to navigate their devices.

How to Hide App Names in iOS 18

The process of hiding app names is surprisingly simple:

Long-press on a blank area of your Home Screen. Tap Edit in the top-left corner. Select Customize. Choose Large as your icon size.

By increasing the size of your app icons, you automatically push the app names off the screen, leaving you with a grid of visually uncluttered icons.

A Small Change, Big Impact

While the ability to hide app names may seem like a minor update, it represents a significant step forward in Apple’s approach to customization. In recent years, the company has gradually introduced more options for personalizing the iPhone experience, and this new feature is a welcome addition for users seeking a more streamlined Home Screen.

Beyond Aesthetics: Practical Benefits

Aside from the aesthetic appeal, hiding app names can also have practical benefits. For instance, it can make it easier to focus on the visual cues provided by the icons themselves, potentially speeding up navigation. Additionally, it can enhance accessibility for users who may find text labels distracting or difficult to read.

More Customization on the Horizon

Apple is expected to roll out iOS 18 to the public later this year, and it is likely to include even more customization options. The company has already showcased features like interactive widgets and the ability to create custom app icons, suggesting that the future of iPhone personalization is bright.