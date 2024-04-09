OnePlus 12R Update Brings AI Eraser, New Features

OnePlus 12R gets AI Eraser for photo editing, app-specific volume control, and more in new update.

The OnePlus 12R is getting a significant software update, bringing a host of new features and improvements to the popular mid-range phone. Headlining the changes is the introduction of the AI Eraser tool, allowing users to seamlessly remove unwanted objects or people from their photos. Additionally, the update includes an app-specific volume control option and enhancements to existing functions.

OnePlus’ AI Eraser leverages sophisticated artificial intelligence algorithms to analyze an image and intelligently replace selected elements. This could be used to eliminate distracting background elements, remove unwanted individuals from a shot, or even clean up minor blemishes. The feature aims to make photo editing more accessible, eliminating the need for complex, specialized software.

The update also adds the ability to adjust volume levels for individual apps. This provides greater customization and convenience, allowing users to fine-tune their audio experience. For instance, you could boost the volume on your favorite music app while keeping notifications from other apps quieter.

OnePlus continues to optimize existing features on the 12R. The latest update allows users to create frameless photo collages within the Photos app. Additionally, you can now activate the flashlight with a long press of the volume down button while the screen is off, providing a handy shortcut in dark environments.

Further enhancements in the update include the option to create frameless photo collages within the Photos app, as well as a handy new shortcut. Now, pressing and holding the volume down button while the screen is off will quickly activate the flashlight, a useful addition for quick illumination.

The OnePlus 12R update is rolling out now in India, with a wider global release likely to follow. The company has been praised for its continued software support for its devices, and this update demonstrates its commitment to providing users with new features and refinements.