iPhone 15 Pro: Significant Price Drops Across Major Retailers

Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro, with a launch price of Rs 1,34,900 in India, is now available at substantially reduced prices across several e-commerce platforms. Leading the way is Flipkart, where the iPhone 15 Pro is currently listed with a discount of nearly Rs 15,000. Similar deals can be found at Croma, Vijay Sales, and other platforms, making the iPhone 15 Pro more accessible for consumers.

iPhone 15 Pro: A Quick Overview

The iPhone 15 Pro boasts a 6.1-inch LTPO “Super Retina XDR” OLED display with a resolution of 1179x2556p and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It is powered by Apple’s A17 Pro processor and features a triple-lens rear camera system with a 48-megapixel wide sensor, a 12-megapixel 3x telephoto sensor, and a 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor. The front camera is a 12-megapixel TrueDepth sensor.

Notable features include a USB Type-C port, a customizable action button, a glass and titanium chassis with IP68 dust and water resistance, and support for wireless charging. The iPhone 15 Pro also incorporates Apple’s Dynamic Island notification system and is among the few iPhones that will support Apple Intelligence AI features later this year.

Where to Find the Best Deals

While the iPhone 15 Pro retails for Rs 1,34,900, online retailers are offering substantial discounts. Flipkart currently offers the most significant price drop, listing the iPhone 15 Pro for Rs 1,19,990—a discount of Rs 14,910. Croma and Vijay Sales offer the iPhone 15 Pro for Rs 1,27,990, while Amazon and Reliance Digital list the phone for Rs 1,28,200 and Rs 1,29,900, respectively.

