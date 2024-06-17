iPhone 15 vs iPhone 14 Plus vs iPhone 13: Best Deals & Price Drops

Apple’s iPhone 13, iPhone 14 Plus, and iPhone 15 are currently available with significant discounts on various online platforms. With varying features and prices, choosing the right model can be daunting. Here’s what you need to know:

Best Performance : iPhone 15 boasts the latest A16 chip and enhanced camera features.

: iPhone 15 boasts the latest A16 chip and enhanced camera features. Best Battery Life : iPhone 14 Plus offers extended battery life, ideal for heavy usage.

: iPhone 14 Plus offers extended battery life, ideal for heavy usage. Best Value: iPhone 13 provides a solid balance of features and cost efficiency.

Overview of Discounts and Specifications

iPhone 13: A Still-Viable Option

Launched in 2021, the iPhone 13 is available on Amazon for Rs 52,890, down from Rs 59,900. It includes the A15 Bionic chip, a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, dual 12MP cameras with optical image stabilization, and supports 5G connectivity. The model is also designed for durability with a Ceramic Shield front cover.

iPhone 14 Plus: The Middle Ground

The iPhone 14 Plus, priced at Rs 61,999 on Flipkart from an original Rs 79,900, offers a larger 6.7-inch display and an A15 Bionic chip similar to the iPhone 13 but with enhanced performance. It also improves low-light photography and stands out with up to 26 hours of video playback, making it the best option for those needing long battery life.

iPhone 15: The Latest and Greatest

The most recent iPhone 15 is priced at Rs 67,999, reduced from Rs 79,900. It steps up with the A16 Bionic chip, a 6.1-inch display with ProMotion technology for smoother visual performance, and a new 48MP main camera. Significant improvements in computational photography are evident, and it includes USB-C charging, matching current industry standards.

Making the Right Choice

Choosing the right iPhone model from the discounted offerings largely depends on individual needs and budget. Whether it’s leading-edge performance, battery life, or overall value, Apple’s range offers compelling choices at each level.