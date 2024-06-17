NYT Strands: Your Guide and Today’s Puzzle Answers

The New York Times introduces Strands, a captivating word puzzle designed to challenge your vocabulary. Edited by Tracy Bennett, who also curates Wordle, Strands is a daily mental exercise available in the Games section of the NYT website.

Key Highlights:

Strands offers a unique word puzzle experience, accessible daily on the NYT Games section.

Players tackle a 6×8 grid of 54 letters, identifying words based on a daily theme.

Today’s theme: Picking Up The Pieces.

Includes a special feature called Spangram, revealing a hidden theme upon completing the puzzle.

Today’s answers include words like RISK, MONOPOLY, and BATTLESHIP, with BOARDGAMES as the Spangram.

How to Play Strands

Participants begin with a grid containing 54 letters in a 6×8 arrangement. The objective is to identify words believed to be part of a daily theme presented in a designated area of the screen. Each day, players are tasked with finding six to eight related words.

An interesting aspect of Strands is the Spangram. This feature becomes apparent only after all designated words are discovered and relates to the theme spanning across the grid. It combines the concept of an expansive ‘span’ with the jumbled nature of an ‘anagram’.

For a visual guide, the YouTube channel Every Day Doug offers tutorials on navigating and mastering the game.

Today’s Strands Puzzle Answers

On June 17, 2024, the theme for the Strands puzzle is “Picking Up The Pieces.” Participants will find words such as RISK, MONOPOLY, TROUBLE, CLUE, SORRY, and BATTLESHIP. Completing these terms reveals today’s Spangram: BOARDGAMES.

This guide should assist both new and regular players of NYT Strands. Keep visiting our gaming section for more puzzles, updates, and guides.