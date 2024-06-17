Tata Offers Up to Rs 1 Lakh Discount on Nexon Variants

In a strategic move to boost sales, Tata Motors has announced substantial discounts across several variants of its Nexon SUV. The discounts, part of the “7 in 7 celebration offer,” commemorate the sale of 7 lakh units over the past seven years. This limited-time promotion offers discounts of up to Rs 1 lakh and is valid from June 15 to June 30, 2024.

Key Highlights:

Discounts up to Rs 1 lakh on select Nexon variants from June 15 to June 30.

Special offer celebrates the sale of 7 lakh Nexon units in seven years.

Recent sales dip attributed to competition from Mahindra XUV 3XO.

Nexon equipped with multiple engine and transmission options.

Overview of Discounts

Tata’s discount strategy spans various Nexon models, aiming to attract a diverse customer base. The highest discount of Rs 1 lakh is available on the Creative + S variant, which applies to both petrol and diesel models. Below is a breakdown of the discounts available for each variant:

Nexon Variant Fuel Discount Smart (O) Petrol 0 Smart Petrol 16,000 Smart + Petrol 20,000 Smart + Diesel 0 Smart + S Petrol 40,000 Smart + S Diesel 0 Pure Petrol 30,000 Pure Diesel 20,000 Pure S Petrol 40,000 Pure S Diesel 30,000 Creative Petrol / Diesel 60,000 Creative + Petrol / Diesel 80,000 Creative + S Petrol / Diesel 1,00,000 Fearless Petrol / Diesel 60,000 Fearless S Petrol / Diesel 60,000 Fearless + Petrol / Diesel 60,000 Fearless + S Petrol / Diesel 60,000

Vehicle Specifications

The Tata Nexon offers a range of engine options, including a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine that delivers 120 PS and 170 Nm of torque, and a 1.5-litre turbo diesel engine that produces 115 PS and 260 Nm of torque. Transmission choices include 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual, 6-speed automated manual transmission (AMT), and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic (DCA) for the petrol variant, while the diesel variant is available with 6-speed manual and AMT options.

This offer aims to counteract the recent decline in Nexon’s market share, influenced by new competitors like the Mahindra XUV 3XO. By offering these competitive discounts, Tata hopes to regain its position in the sales charts and appeal to a broader audience of car buyers.