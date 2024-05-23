iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 Available at the Same Price on Flipkart: Which One to Buy?

iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 are available at the same price on Flipkart. This article helps you decide which one to buy based on display, battery, and performance.

In a surprising turn of events, Flipkart has listed both the iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 at the same price. This pricing strategy has left potential buyers wondering which model to choose. This article will provide a comprehensive comparison of the two models, helping you make an informed decision.

Overview of iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus

Both the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus were launched as part of Apple’s 2022 lineup. While they share many similarities, there are key differences that could influence your choice.

Design and Display: The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus share the same design language, featuring a sleek aluminum frame and Ceramic Shield front cover. The primary difference lies in their size:

iPhone 14: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display

6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display iPhone 14 Plus: 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display

The larger display on the iPhone 14 Plus is ideal for users who prefer a bigger screen for media consumption and productivity tasks. However, the iPhone 14’s smaller size makes it more pocket-friendly and easier to handle with one hand.

Battery Life: Battery life is another critical factor. The iPhone 14 Plus, with its larger body, houses a bigger battery, providing longer usage time compared to the iPhone 14. This is particularly beneficial for users who rely heavily on their phones throughout the day for various tasks such as streaming, gaming, or extensive browsing.

Performance: Both models are powered by the iPhone 14 Plus, ensuring top-notch performance for all tasks, from gaming to multitasking. The chip features a 6-core CPU, 4-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine, delivering impressive speed and efficiency.

Camera System: The camera setup on both phones is identical, featuring a dual 12MP system with Ultra Wide and Wide lenses. This setup supports Night mode, Deep Fusion, and Smart HDR 4, enabling excellent photo and video quality in various lighting conditions. Both models also support 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording.

Storage Options: Both the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus come with multiple storage options: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. Choosing the right storage depends on your usage needs, particularly if you plan to store a lot of media or use heavy applications.

Which One Should You Buy?

Deciding between the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus comes down to personal preferences and priorities:

Choose iPhone 14 Plus if you: Prefer a larger display for better media consumption and productivity. Require a longer battery life for extensive use throughout the day.

Choose iPhone 14 if you: Prefer a more compact phone that’s easier to handle and fits better in your pocket. Do not need the extended battery life of the Plus model and can manage with the standard battery performance.



Both the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus offer outstanding features and performance, making them excellent choices for any user. The decision ultimately hinges on your preference for screen size and battery life. With Flipkart offering both models at the same price, it’s a great opportunity to choose the one that best fits your needs without worrying about the cost difference.