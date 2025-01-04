Samsung Unveils Big TV Days Sale: Exclusive Discounts on Latest Smart TVs

Explore Samsung's 'Big TV Days' sale with massive discounts on Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K, OLED, and 4K UHD TV models. Sale ends January 31.

Samsung has kicked off its annual ‘Big TV Days’ sale, an ideal opportunity for consumers looking to upgrade their home entertainment system. This promotional event, which is currently live, will continue until January 31, offering significant savings on some of the most advanced television models.

Exclusive Sale Benefits

During the event, shoppers can benefit from up to 20% cashback, no down payment requirements, and flexible EMI options extending up to 30 months. Moreover, certain purchases will be accompanied by complimentary Samsung TVs valued up to Rs 204,990 and free soundbars worth up to Rs 99,990. These enticing offers are available through Samsung’s official website, leading online marketplaces, and at Samsung retail locations throughout India.

Advanced Television Technology

Samsung is showcasing its latest AI-enhanced television lineup, including the Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K, OLED, and 4K UHD TV models. These TVs are equipped with cutting-edge features such as AI upscaling and innovative technology to deliver superior picture quality with lifelike visuals. Each model promises an immersive viewing experience with technologies like Q-Symphony & Dolby Atmos for rich, multidimensional sound, and Samsung Knox for increased security.

Leading Features in Smart TVs

The Neo QLED 8K models are integrated with the NQ8 AI Gen2 Processor, optimizing the viewing experience with 256 AI neural networks for unmatched clarity and detail. The Neo QLED 4K series benefits from Quantum Matrix Technology, ensuring exquisite contrast and vibrant display quality. Additionally, the Samsung QLED and OLED TVs feature Quantum Dot technology, Pantone Validated displays, and Real Depth Enhancer to provide vivid colors and seamless motion, making them ideal for gaming and cinematic viewing.

A New Era of Home Entertainment

“Our premium AI-powered TVs are engineered to deliver outstanding visuals and sound, enhancing your living space into a cinematic experience,” stated Viplesh Dang, Senior Director of Visual Display Business at Samsung India. “We are thrilled to offer revolutionary viewing experiences to our customers across India, adding extra value this new year.”

Source.