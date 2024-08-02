iPhone 16 Pro Battery Leak: Massive Capacity Boost Hints at Longer Life

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 16 Pro series is set to pack a power punch, with leaked battery capacities for both models suggesting major upgrades over the iPhone 15 Pro lineup. Renowned leaker @Instant Digital reports that the iPhone 16 Pro will boast a 3577mAh battery, while the Pro Max will offer a whopping 4676mAh.

Battery Capacity Comparison:

iPhone 12 Pro: 2815mAh

iPhone 12 Pro Max: 3687mAh

iPhone 13 Pro: 3095mAh

iPhone 13 Pro Max: 4352mAh

iPhone 14 Pro: 3200mAh iPhone 14 Pro Max: 4323mAh

iPhone 15 Pro: 3274mAh

iPhone 15 Pro Max: 4422mAh

iPhone 16 Pro: 3577mAh

iPhone 16 Pro Max: 4676mAh

Increased Capacity, Extended Battery Life:

These leaked figures represent a significant increase in capacity, with the iPhone 16 Pro receiving a 9.25% bump and the Pro Max seeing a 5.74% increase. While mAh isn’t the sole factor in battery life, the substantial gains suggest Apple is prioritizing power efficiency in its next-gen Pro models. Earlier rumors indicate the iPhone 16 Pro Max may achieve over 30 hours of battery life, a significant leap from the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s 29 hours.

Technology Upgrades:

The boost in battery performance is likely due to a combination of factors. Industry whispers suggest that both Pro models may adopt stacked battery technology, increasing energy density without enlarging the physical size. Additionally, rumors point to faster charging capabilities, potentially supporting 40W wired and 20W MagSafe charging.

What do you think about this potential battery life leap for the iPhone 16 Pro? Could this be the feature that finally convinces you to upgrade? Share your thoughts in the comments below!