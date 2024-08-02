Telegram introduces new features including in-app browser, Mini App Store, gifting Stars, and more, enhancing user experience and expanding platform capabilities.

Telegram Boosts User Experience with New Browser, Mini App Store, and More

Telegram, the popular instant messaging app with over 950 million monthly active users, has unveiled a series of new features designed to improve user experience and expand the platform’s capabilities. The update includes an in-app browser with multi-tab support, a Mini App Store, the ability to gift Stars, and several other enhancements.

Key Features

In-App Browser with Multi-Tab Support: Telegram’s new browser allows users to seamlessly switch between messages, websites, articles, and mini apps without losing their place. It also supports decentralized websites hosted on TON, making Web3 more accessible.

Mini App Store: The Mini App Store now includes an ‘Apps’ tab in the Search feature, making it easier for users to discover and access their favorite mini apps. Developers can upload video demos and screenshots to showcase their apps.

Gifting Stars: Telegram Stars, which allow users to purchase digital goods and access paid content, can now be gifted to friends.

Flash for Video Messages: Users can now use the front flash for recording video messages in low-light conditions.

Weather Widget in Stories: A new animated weather widget can be added to stories, providing real-time weather updates.

Story Covers: Users can choose a specific frame from their video stories to use as the cover photo.

Browser and Mini App Tabs on MacOS: Telegram for MacOS now features a browser with multi-tab support.

Benefits for Users

The new features offer several benefits for Telegram users, including:

Improved Browsing Experience: The multi-tab browser makes it easier to navigate between different types of content within the app.

Easier Access to Mini Apps: The Mini App Store provides a convenient way to discover and use mini apps.

Enhanced Story Features: The weather widget and story covers add more creativity to stories.

Impact on Telegram’s Ecosystem

The new features are expected to further enhance Telegram’s ecosystem by:

Promoting Mini Apps: The Mini App Store and gifting of Stars will likely encourage more developers to create mini apps for the platform.

Increasing User Engagement: The new features will provide users with more reasons to spend time on Telegram.

Overall, Telegram’s latest update aims to make the platform more versatile and engaging for its users.