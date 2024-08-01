OnePlus Buds 3 Pro Live Images Leaked, Revealing Premium Design and Impressive Specs

Leaked images of the highly anticipated OnePlus Buds 3 Pro have surfaced online, giving us a glimpse of their sleek design and hinting at their impressive audio capabilities.

Design and Colors

The leaked images showcase the OnePlus Buds 3 Pro in two stylish color options: Midnight Opus (black) and Lunar Radiance (a captivating mix of silver and gold). The earbuds appear to have a refined, premium aesthetic with a stem design, reminiscent of the popular AirPods Pro.

OnePlus Buds 3 Pro Specifications

According to the leaked information, the OnePlus Buds 3 Pro will pack a powerful audio punch with an 11mm woofer and a 6mm tweeter in each earbud. Each driver will have its own dedicated DAC for enhanced audio clarity. The earbuds are also rumored to feature an impressive 50dB active noise cancellation, ensuring an immersive listening experience.

Other noteworthy specs include LHDC 5.0 codec support for high-quality audio streaming, dual device connection for seamless switching between devices, a long-lasting 43-hour battery life with the charging case, and fast charging capabilities that deliver 5 hours of playback with just a 10-minute charge. The earbuds are also expected to be IP55-rated for water and dust resistance, making them suitable for workouts and outdoor activities.

Collaboration with Dynaudio

Interestingly, the leaked information suggests that OnePlus has collaborated with renowned audio brand Dynaudio for the development of the Buds 3 Pro. This collaboration could potentially result in exceptional sound quality and tuning, setting the Buds 3 Pro apart from their competitors.

Release Date and Pricing

OnePlus has not yet officially announced the release date or pricing for the Buds 3 Pro. However, based on the leaks and rumors, we can expect them to launch in the coming months.

Conclusion

The leaked images and specifications of the OnePlus Buds 3 Pro have certainly raised expectations for these upcoming earbuds. With their stylish design, impressive audio specs, and potential collaboration with Dynaudio, they could be a serious contender in the premium true wireless earbuds market. Stay tuned for further updates and the official launch announcement from OnePlus.