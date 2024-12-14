After iPhones, Apple to Start Assembling AirPods in India in Early 2025

Apple to assemble AirPods in India by early 2025 at Foxconn facility near Hyderabad. This move follows successful iPhone production & is driven by govt incentives & global supply chain diversification.

Apple is taking another step forward in diversifying its manufacturing locations. Following the successful production of iPhones in India, the tech giant is now set to assemble AirPods in the country. This move is expected to commence in early 2025 at the Foxconn facility near Hyderabad, Telangana.

Expanding Production Footprint

This decision aligns with Apple’s broader strategy to reduce its dependence on China and expand its global supply chain. The Indian government’s financial incentive, including subsidies for local manufacturing of wireless earphones and smartwatches, played a key role in Apple’s decision. While Foxconn initially had concerns about the low-profit margins of AirPods, the company ultimately recognized the value of strengthening its relationship with Apple and contributing to India’s growing presence in the tech product production landscape.

India’s Rising Role in Apple’s Manufacturing Strategy

Apple’s earlier venture into iPhone production in India yielded significant results, with exports increasing substantially. Similarly, the AirPods manufactured in India are anticipated to be shipped to global markets.

Looking Ahead: New Products and Innovations

Beyond AirPods, Apple is reportedly exploring new product launches, including a new HomePod and Apple TV, potentially powered by a new chip with integrated Bluetooth and Wi-Fi capabilities. There are also reports of Apple’s potential entry into the security camera market and the development of a wall-mounted smart display. However, Apple has not yet officially confirmed these developments.

Apple’s move to assemble AirPods in India signifies a significant step in the company’s evolving manufacturing strategy. Driven by factors such as government incentives, diversification of production, and India’s growing role in the global tech landscape, this decision is likely to have substantial implications for both Apple and the Indian tech industry. As Apple continues to explore new avenues for product development and innovation, its expanding presence in India reinforces the country’s position as a key player in the global technology market.